'Rs 50 lakh was given in vain…': Dileep's friend Sarath denies saying so

Kochi: The probe into the 2017 actor assault case is now focussed on the role of a businessman who allegedly tried to help his friend and actor Dileep as soon he was booked as a co-accused in the sensational crime.

The Crime Branch suspects businessman Sarath G bribed a then senior police officer to prevent Dileep from being arraigned as accused in the five-year-old case. A voice message, which was found to be recorded in one of the phones that was subjected to cyber forensic tests by the probe team in connection with the case, indicates Sarath paid Rs 50 lakh to the police officer who was then a Superintendent of Police (SP).

"The Rs 50 lakh was given in vain…," goes a part of the conversation obtained from the phone.

The probe team suspects that it was Sarath's voice and he was talking with the SP who was in service then.

The investigators had taken the the statement of this police officer after he retired from service. But he claimed that he does not remember to whom he had spoken to over the phone.

Dileep was arraigned as an accused in the actor assault case on July 10, 2017. The message was found recorded on a later date.

Sarath was summoned to the Aluva Police Club for interrogation in connection with the case on Monday. He was arrested and then let out on bail.

During questioning Sarath denied it was his voice.