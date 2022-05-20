Expat who went missing soon after returning from Saudi dies of injuries

Palakkad: A 42-year-old Agali native, who had gone missing after reaching Kochi while on his way home from Saudi Arabia, has died at the hospital hours after he was found in an injured condition a few days after he had arrived.

Abdul Jaleel was found bleeding by the roadside at Akkaparamb in Malappuram.

An unconscious Jaleel, who had even suffered hack injuries, was admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna on the fourth day of his disappearance. Jaleel had been on ventilator support but breathed his last by 12.15am on Friday.

The hospital authorities informed the police.

Jaleel, who worked as a driver at Jeddah, landed at the Cochin International Airport at 9.45am on May 15. He had informed his family members that he would reach Perinthalamanna (in Malappuram district) with his friend and asked them to pick him up from there. As per this, his wife and mother went to Perinthalmanna and waited for him.

But he then told them that he would be late and asked us to return home, his spouse told police.

However, the events that followed are shrouded in mystery. As Jaleel did not return home even the next morning, his family informed the Agali police. The police station is situated right opposite to the house. But as Jaleel had contacted his wife over the phone, the police did not make further inquiries.

Jaleel had reportedly last spoken to his wife on the night of May 16. He apparently said that he would call the next day, and that if any case had been filed, it should be withdrawn. The family suspects that someone else would have made Jaleel do this. His wife was informed that he had been admitted to the hospital by an unknown person via net call.

After getting the call on Thursday morning, the family went to the hospital and saw Jaleel who had bruises all over his body.

Three taken into custody

The police have taken three people into custody in connection with the case. Search is on for the prime accused in the case Yahiya, police sources informed.