Mystery deepens over death of model Shahana

Kozhikode: Mystery revolving around the death of model and actress Shahana has deepened with her relatives saying that someone else, other than her husband, had been gone to her house on the day the incident happened.

The police have said that a thorough probe would be held into the relatives' allegations that Shahana did not hang herself.

Kasaragod native Shahana was found dead at their rented house at Parambil Bazar on the night of May 12. As per her husband Sajjad's statement, she was found hanging. The police had arrested Sajjad on the charges of abetment of suicide. The postmortem report also indicated that it was a case of suicide.

A neighbour, who went to their house on hearing some noise, had found the front door left open and Shahana lying unconscious on Sajjad's lap. The relatives said that they were suspicious as he had untied the rope without even alerting the neighbours first. The relatives also said that two glasses of tea were found in the room of Shahana, who did not drink tea or coffee.

Though efforts were made to collect the fingerprints on the glass found in the room, sufficient evidence could not be obtained from it. The police are also looking into the details of the chats on her phone. The result of the chemical test is also yet to be received.