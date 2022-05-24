Vijay Babu, accused in sexual abuse case, likely to return to Kerala May 30

Kochi: Vijay Babu, accused of sexually abusing a young Malayali actress here and who's currently absconding in Dubai, is likely to return to India on May 30.

The Kerala High Court had on Monday directed the 46-year-old actor-producer to get back to India at the earliest if it is to consider his anticipatory bail plea.

The court had said that it could hear the case as early as Thursday if Babu's lawyers could produce a copy of his flight ticket.

On Monday, it was reported that Babu had made his way back to Dubai. He was earlier suspected to have fled to Georgia as the case got heated.

Meanwhile, the police has approached the court urging it to deny Babu anticipatory bail citing how he was not cooperating with the case.

Babu hit back saying that he was unable to travel any earlier on account of his passport being cancelled by the police.

He also added that he had not yet been given an opportunity to explain his side of things amid the rampant vilification of him in the media.

It was on April 22 that a young Malayali actress lodged a complaint against Babu for sexually abusing her in the guise of friendship and guidance.

In a Facebook live stream four days later, Babu denied the accusations, claiming to be "the one who is suffering" and stating he would countersue her for defamation.

Notably, he named his accuser in the video despite knowing that it is illegal under Indian law, leading to him additionally being charged for violating the victim's anonymity.