Vijay Babu to be arrested upon landing, says Police Commissioner

Kochi: Actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu, who is an accused in a sexual assault case, will be arrested as soon as he lands on May 30, said Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju.

There is no hindrance in taking Babu into custody as there is a lookout notice against him, stated the Commissioner.

He also said those who were instrumental in helping Babu evade arrest would be questioned.

Meanwhile, the survivor-actor approached the high court objecting to Babu's bail plea. She pleaded Babu should not be granted anticipatory bail, while requesting the court to avoid situations where the accused decides his bail conditions.

The High Court is scheduled to take up the actor's anticpatory bail plea on Friday. The court reiterated the other day that the bail plea will be rejected if he does not return to Kochi at the earliest.

Friend reaches Dubai with 2 credit cards for Babu

The friend who is associated with the film industry dashed off to Dubai to hand over two credit cards. Babu sought financial help from his friend in Kerala as he was running out of money in Dubai. This was found during a probe by the Kochi Police. Babu's overseas stay has prolonged as he awaits the Kerala High Court decision on his anticipatory bail plea.

The police got reliable information that the friend, who was on the shooting sets of a new movie in Kodungalloor, immediately boarded a flight to Dubai from the Cochin International Airport, and later handed over two credit cards to the accused.

Meanwhile, the investigators are planning to question an actress, who reportedly tried to persuade the complainant to withdraw the case against Babu. It is this actress who has been managing the film production work and other financial dealings of the Babu-owned Friday Film House ever since the latter fled to Dubai.