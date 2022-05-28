Fate of Kashmiri Pandits await Hindus, Christians in Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran

BJP state president K Surendran said the fate of Kashmiri Pandits awaits Hindus and Christians in Kerala.

He was campaigning for BJP candidate AN Radhakrishnan in the upcoming Thrikkakara bypoll, at Petta here on Saturday.

"There are attempts to chase away Hindus and Christians from Kerala like Kashmiri Pandits were chased out from Kashmir," said Surendran. He was allegedly referring to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley during a period of insurgency in the 1990s. The subject was recently made into a film, 'Kashmir Files'.

"We saw a warning in Alappuzha," he added citing the recent Popular Front of India (PFI) rally in Alappuzha where provocative slogans were raised by a minor boy, whose father has been arrested for the incident.

PC George at Palarivattom police station. Photo: Manorama

PC George to miss BJP campaign

Surendran meanwhile said the Janapaksham leader PC George will not attend the BJP election campaign as he has been barred from speaking in the public.

“He was expected to speak tomorrow (Sunda). But the police have served him a notice. This government wants to silence such voices,” said Surendran.

PC George was the other day granted bail in a hate speech case. The former MLA of Poonjar had been welcomed by BJP leaders, including Surendran, and their supporters, both when his arrest was recorded and after he was granted bail.

George had claimed that he will speak his mind again during the BJP election campaign in Ernakulam.

Suresh Gopi. Photo: Facebook/ @ActorSureshGopi

Suresh Gopi lauds late Congress MLA

BJP's former Member of Parliament and actor, Suresh Gopi lauded late Congressman PT Thomas while campaigning for his party candidate for the Thrikkakara Bypoll here on Saturday.

"PT Thomas was a good MLA," said Suresh Gopi during an election convention of the BJP at Petta Junction here. The byelection was necessitated following the death of Thomas on December 22, 2021.

With the candidate AN Radhakrishnan and BJP state president K Surendran present, Gopi claimed that PT Thomas has unfinished work in the constituency and that can only be fulfilled by his party.

"To get the blessing of the central government governed by Narendra Modi, you have to elect AN Radhakrishnan," he appealed to the voters of Thrikkakara.