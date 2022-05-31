Kerala High Court reunites lesbian couple Adhila and Fathima

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2022 03:16 PM IST Updated: May 31, 2022 04:16 PM IST
Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora

Kochi: Lesbian lovers Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora should live together, ordered the High Court of Kerala on a habeas corpus plea filed by the former.

Adhila had earlier filed a police complaint after her partner Fathima was allegedly abducted by the latter's relatives last week. The lovers were being kept apart allegedly by their relatives for almost a week.

Adhila, 22, a native of Aluva, filed the plea seeking court's intervention so that she can reunite with Noora, 23, a native of Kozhikode.

The pair had on May 19 left their homes with the intention to live together. They had sought refuge at Vanaja Collective, an NGO in Kozhikode that works for LGBTIQ+ and other marginalised groups.

Onmanorama had earlier reported about their plight.

