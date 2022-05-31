Siddique slams survivor actor in sexual assault case for complaint against judge, Rima Kallingal hits back

Actor Siddique on Tuesday flayed the survivor actor in the sexual assault case for filing a complaint against the trial court judge.

"If you feel a complaint is moving in the wrong direction, you don't issue a complaint against the judge. Rather, I would approach a higher court. That is how the process should be," he said after casting his vote in the Thrikkakara bypoll.

On his opinion about the actor assault case becoming a highlight during the polls, Sidhique took a dig at the survivor, asking whether she was contesting the polls.

Reacting strongly to the statement, actor Rima Kallingal said she stood by the survivor and did not want to stoop to actor Siddique's level by responding to his statement.

She said the survivor decided to meet the chief minister because she wanted to bring closure to the political controversy surrounding the case which cropped up recently.

"No other government has supported the case like the present Pinarayi government. So, when she felt that the case was being used politically, she wanted to bring closure to it and approached the government on her own will. She took up that huge responsibility and I applaud her for that," said Rima.

The case pertains to the assault of the survivor actor in a moving vehicle in 2017. The entire act was filmed to blackmail her. There are ten accused in the case. Actor Dileep was arrested and later released on bail.