Kollam woman's death a case of murder, husband nabbed

Alappuzha: Appukuttan, the husband of a woman who was found dead inside his house last week, was nabbed on Thursday after postmortem report revealed that it was a case of murder.

Hena (42) was found lying unconscious in the bathroom of Appukuttan's house at Kokkothamangalam in Alappuzha on May 26. Though Hena as rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

The incident took place at 11.30 pm. It was assumed then that she likely slipped in the bathroom and suffered head injuries.

However, the postmortem revealed another story.

According to the report there were visible scars on Hena's neck.

By then, the body was already cremated on her house premises in Kollam.

Subsequent interrogations led to the 50-year-old Appukuttan pleading guilty, police officials said.

Appukuttan said he had grabbed his wife by the neck and hit her against the wall during a quarrel. The injuries resulted in her death.

The couple married six months ago. Police said financial dispute was the root of the quarrel. A detailed investigation is underway.