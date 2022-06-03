Thrikkakara bypoll results | Uma Thomas' lead crosses 12,000-mark

The counting of votes for the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll held on May 31 began at 8am on Friday. The counting is taking place at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam.

The strongroom where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept was opened by the officials at 7.30 am in the presence of the candidates and representatives of the political parties.

UDF candidate Uma Thomas led by two votes when the postal votes were counted. Of the ten postal votes Uma Thomas secured six votes and LDF candidate Jo Joseph secured four votes. The counting of votes in EVMs began soon after.

Uma took the lead from the beginning as soon as the votes were taken up for counting and she managed to maintain the lead all through.

The counting took place on 21 tables. Each table will have a counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro-observer. Counting agents of political parties will also be allowed on each table.

The votes will be counted in 12 rounds. Votes polled at 21 booths will be counted in each of the 11 rounds. In the final round, votes in eight booths will be counted. Votes were cast in 239 booths in the constituency.

District Collector Jafer Malik visited the counting station to oversee the arrangements on Thursday.

While many expected the turnout to be the highest ever since the constituency came into being in 2011, when the polling ended it turned out to be the lowest ever with 68.77 per cent.

The election was necessitated after the sudden demise of Thrikkakara's two time Congress legislator P T Thomas in December last year.

The Congress declared its candidate -- Uma Thomas, widow of late PT Thomas, without any internal squabbles and hit the campaign trail immediately after that.

The CPI-M decided to go for a non-political Catholic Christian candidate -- interventional cardiologist Jo Joseph.

The BJP decided to field party veteran A N Radhakrishnan.

Past results

Formed in 2011, Thrikkakara has elected only Congress MLAs so far. The constituency had witnessed 68.77% polling. The total number of votes were 1,35,279.

The constituency, which was formed in 2011, had elected senior Congress leader Benny Behanan as its first MLA.

In the 2016 assembly election, P T Thomas secured 61,268 votes, which was 45.42 per cent of the electorate, while CPM's Sebastian Paul bagged 49,455 votes. That year, BJP's S Saji secured 21,247 votes.

LDF candidate Jo Joseph watches election results from Lenin Centre. Photo: Robert Vinod/Manorama

However, in 2021, Thomas won with a slightly reduced of 59,839 while CPM backed Dr J Jacob got 45,510 votes. BJP had bagged 15,483 in the 2021 polls. Twenty20, a political party backed by industrial group Kitex, had fielded a candidate in 2021 and secured 13,897 votes.