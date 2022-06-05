Congress to experiment 'Thrikkakara model' in entire State; 'Nava Sankalp' meet planned  

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress Party in the State is planning to chalk out an action plan for fighting the next Lok Sabha polls by taking a cue from the 'Thrikkakara victory model'. The KPCC's 'Nava Sankalp' meeting which is to be held on June 14 and June 15, would discuss this in detail.

This comes in the wake of the AICC suggestion after the Udaipur conclave that the State units should hold similar brainstorming sessions to strengthen the party at the grassroot-level.

What had played spoilsport for UDF in the last Assembly polls was the fact that Congress didn't have proper organisational set-up at the grassroot level in more than half of the 140 Assembly constituencies in the State. But, the performance was good in Ernakulam where the party has a better organisational network compared to other districts. Congress is now planning to concentrate on a continuous and concerted organisational work at the grassroots ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls.

There is a strong feeling among Congressmen that the 'Thrikkakara model' should be emulated by the party everywhere in the State. Close on the heels of the setting up of a permanent national-level body for overseeing polls by Congress Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur, the KPCC is also planning to form State and district- level committees on similar lines.

It is also mooted that panels to formulate policies on areas like administration, development and planning be set up as per the recommendations of the Udaipur conclave.

Organisational polls

The process of the organisational polls, which were postponed due to the Thrikkakara bypoll, will be kickstarted soon. Voters' lists will be published first at the DCCs. It will be followed by the booth committee elections.

Meanwhile, the party leadership is trying to ignore the controversy regarding the "captain" epithet given to Opposition Leader in the Assembly V D Satheesan by some of the leaders after the party victory in Thrikkakara. Satheesan himself steered clear of the controversy by saying that he did not want to take individual credit, and the victory was due to collective efforts.