Governor seeks clarifications on ordinance to amend norms on voting in Milma unions

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought clarifications on the controversial ordinance brought in by the State Government to amend the Kerala Co-operative Societies Act . The ordinance, which was approved by the State Cabinet on May 6, has not yet been signed by the Governor.

The ordinance seeks to amend Section 28 of the Act so that voting rights are provided to non-elected members in the election of the administrative committees of the regional cooperative milk producers unions.

The Opposition had earlier alleged that the ordinance was introduced in order to aid the CPM in seizing control of various coperatives affiliated to the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, popularly known as Milma, through undemocratic means.

The main controversy hinges on the proposal to give retrospective effect to the ordinance from March 2021.

The ordinance aims to amend the Dairy Cooperative Act passed by the Assembly in 2021. The government clarifies that the aim of the amendment is to ensure voting rights for administrators or the nominees appointed by the administrators in the elections to Milma unions where the post of president is lying vacant. Now, only the presidents of the primary co-operative societies under the regional Milma units have voting rights.

But the Opposition United Democratic Front alleges that the amendment is aimed at ensuring CPM rule in various Milma regional unions.

Earlier, the ordinance allowing the setting up of a recruitment board for postings in the public sector units was withheld by the Governor earlier. Finally, the ordinance was signed by the Governor after Minister for Industries, P Rajeev, met the former at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the intention of the government in coming up with the ordinance.

If the State Cabinet takes a decision to convene the next Assembly session now, it won't be possible for the government to bring in the latest ordinance. So, there is every chance of the government delaying convening of the Assembly session till it gets the nod from the Governor for promulgating the ordinance.

In the elections to the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Ltd (TRCMPU), 56 administrators took part in the polls. The Congress Party questioned this in the High Court. It is alleged that the ordinance was hurriedly brought in at a time when this case is pending before the High Court.

However, the State Government has not yet responded to the questions raised by the Governor with regard to the file seeking the release of many convicts, including the Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy case king pin Manichan, from the jail.