Kerala to witness widespread rain till June 10, yellow alert in 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Kerala is likely to witness widespread rainfall from June 7 to 10.

A yellow alert has been declared in Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts warning of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala. A squally wind-speed of 40-50km per hour is expected along the Kerala-Karnataka coasts.

Fishermen have been warned from venturing into the sea during these days.