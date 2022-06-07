At least 10 injured as sevens football gallery collapses in Malappuram

Published: June 07, 2022 10:42 PM IST Updated: June 08, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Locals stand beside wooden planks from the makeshift gallery that had collapsed.

At least ten, including children were injured after a makeshift gallery collapsed during a sevens football match at the Pookottumpadam Government High School Ground in Malappuram Tuesday night.

It is understood that a four-tier gallery on the west side of the ground that was constructed using bamboo and wood collapsed.

The injured are being treated at Nilambur District Hospital and at hospitals in Wandoor and Perinthalmanna.

The tournament was hosted by ICC Soccer Club. The incident occurred minutes before kick-off of a match between Koorad Top Star and KSB Kootambara.

In March, scores of spectators were injured in a similar incident at Poongode, also in the Malappuram district.

Locals had alleged crowding as the reason for the gallery collapse at Poongode.

