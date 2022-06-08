Family members of lynching victim Madhu suspect govt bid to derail case

Palakkad: The family members of Madhu, a tribal youth who was lynched in in Attappadi in early 2018, suspect the Kerala Government is not committed in bringing the assailants to justice. They cite the delay in paying the fees to the prosecutors, who appear in the court, as a bid to derail the case.

Madhu's mother Malli and sister Sarasu raised this charge as the deposition of the main witnesses in the case is set to begin on Wednesday.

The State Government is yet to pay the fees of two prosecutors in the case. Earlier also, prosecutors withdrew from the case due to non-receipt of fees.

The family members also suspect that the accused have managed to influence the witnesses and turn them hostile. "Though we complained to the Agali police with proof on how the accused had tried to influence the main witness, who is our relative, no follow-up action was taken," Malli said.

Malli and Sarasu suspect the accused have close ties with the main party running the State Government, viz., the CPM.

Madhu's family members warned that they would hit the streets if they didn't get justice.

The trial in the case is going on in the Special Court for SC/ST Atrocities Act Cases at Mannarkkad in Palakkad district. It was on February 22, 2018 that Madhu was lynched by a mob in Attappadi as a few suspected he was stealing provisions from shops.