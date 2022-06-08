Contributory pension: Kerala likely to move High Court against Information Commission directive

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government is considering approaching the High Court against an State Information Commission directive to hand over to the applicant the report of the review committee that looked into the contributory pension scheme.

The Department of Finance of the Kerala Government has sought legal opinion on moving the court after the Commission, on March 14, ruled that the report is a public document and hence should be shared with the applicant within 10 days.

Joint Council, the employees' association of the Communist Party of India, filed the application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act after the State Finance Secretary refused to provide a copy of the report.

The Council termed the Secretary's stand a breach of RTI Act.

The State government, meanwhile, argued that the report could not be shared as it was being reviewed. The file concerned has been with the State finance minister since 2021 July.

States such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Goa have already issued orders withdrawing the contributory pension scheme. Kerala, however, has not yet made a decision. Other States and the central government have allowed benefits such as family pension and gratuity under the scheme, which is not available in Kerala.