Prevent turning tourist vehicles into ‘dance floors’, says Kerala High Court

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the state’s Transport Commissioner and the Director General of Police to ensure that tourist buses and 'Traveller' vehicles are not converted into ‘dance floors.’

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajith Kumar wanted action against vehicles installed with high-volume music systems, multi-coloured display lights and fancy illumination such as rotating LED lights which distract the attention of the drivers as well as other road users.

The bench asked officials to follow the instructions issued by the court in this regard on January 10 this year. Licence of drivers of vehicles violating the rules should be suspended for three months. When repeat offences are detected, measures for punishments such as imprisonment have to be taken, added the court.

The bench also wanted inclusion of photographs of interiors along with exteriors of vehicles involved in accidents while preparing reports related to mishaps.

WhatsApp complaints

The court said that the WhatsApp number of enforcement officers in each district should be published. People having any complaints regarding high-volume sound and extra lights on vehicles should be able to contact these officers. The bench also directed that evidence of violation of rules could be obtained from online video platforms.

Other instructions

Observing that fancy illumination on the control panel in the driver’s cabin reflecting on the windshield along with lights, booster amplifier, equalizer and DJ mixer could cause accidents, the court said that such vehicles should be banned. Similarly, fitness certificate should be denied to vehicles installed with multi-coloured LED, laser and neon lights. Hyper audio systems too are not be allowed, said the court.

‘Safe zone’

The division bench issued the directives while considering a report submitted by the Special Commissioner regarding the implementation of a ‘safe zone’ for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Later, the court posted the next hearing on this case to June 28.