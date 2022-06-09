People of Erumely, Manimala raise concern over SC order on 1 km buffer zone around protected forests

Erumely: There is widespread apprehension among people in the hilly areas of Erumely and nearby places regarding the Supreme Court order making a mandatory one kilometer buffer zone around protected forests.

If the SC order is implemented in its letter and spirit, thousands of people living on the fringes of forests in Manimala and Erumely panchayats will become homeless.

Hartal and road blockade was observed in Kollamula village in Erumely against the move the other day. The buffer zones were identified on the basis of the Kasturirangan and Gadgil committee reports.

Those residing in Mukkampetty, Kalaketty, Angel Valley, Paanapilavu, Kanamala, Eruthwapuzha, Muttapalli, Manipuzha, Chempakappara, Kanakappalam and Karimbinthodu coming under the Erumely grama panchayat and Mukkada, Placheri, Pothanpuzha, Karimbanakulam coming under the Manimala panchayat nurse the fear of being displaced from the area due to the new decision.

It is pointed out that if one km radius is taken on the basis of the aerial distance, it is definitely going to adversely affect the population residing in these areas.

According to the farmers, such a scenario is likely to question the viability of the proposed Sabarimala Airport in Erumely.

MP, MLA OPPOSE MOVE

MP Anto Antony said that the Supreme Court order has come as a double whammy for farmers at a time when steps are on to distribute title deeds to them.

If an aerial distance of 1 km is measured from the protected forest in Pamba Valley, even Muttapalli, which is lying six kilometer away, will come under the purview of the eco sensitive zone (ESZ), he said.

The MP said that the government should urgently intervene in the matter that adversely affects the very existence of lakhs of people.

While addressing a Kerala Congress (M) meeting, Poonjar MLA Sebastine Kulathungal said that the appeal would be filed against the Supreme Court order. He said this would be dealt with at the government-level.

Kerala Congress (M) mandalam president Sakaria Dominic presided over the meeting, Kerala Professional Fronts State president Santhosh Kuzhikkatt, Joby Nellolapoyka, Bino Chalakuzzhi, Joby Chembakathungal and Sushil Kumar spoke on the occasion.