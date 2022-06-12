One more dies of scrub typhus in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: One more person died of scrub typhus, known as 'chellu pani' in local parlance, in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.



Subitha, 38, who was undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, passed away on Sunday.

This is the second scrub typhus-related death in the state. A 15-year old girl had died of the disease in Varkala on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ashwathy, who was awaiting results for her 10th standard examination.

A native of Cherunniyoor, a hamlet located over 40 kms away from here, the girl died at a hospital in Varkala.

Following the death, Health Minister Veena George directed a special medical team to visit her native place and the hospital where she was admitted to immediately.

Scrub Typhus is an infectious disease caused by the Orientia tsutsugamushi, a mite-borne bacterium. Chigger mites, the larval stage of mites, transmit the disease from animals like rats, squirrels, rabbits and so on to humans.