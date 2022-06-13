Shaj was coerced by top cop to influence Swapna, reveal intelligence reports

Kochi: Intelligence reports tracing the activities and contacts of middleman, Shaj Kiran, have thrown light on the role played by a top Kerala cop in attempting to influence Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage.

Shaj had spent 4 hours with a senior police official in Kochi right before meeting Swapna last week at Palakkad, says the latest intelligence inputs. The Special Branch of Kerala Police has passed the information to the higher authorities.

Swapna had earlier stated that Shaj, who had called her on the phone and appreciated her for talking to the media after deposing before the Magistrate, had changed his attitude all of a sudden. After the intervention of the senior police officer, Shaj is assumed to have reached Palakkad to meet Swapna as the officer’s messenger. Once Swapna released Shaj’s phone conversation with her, the same officer directed Shaj to leave the State.

Swapna, after she was out on bail, was contacted over the telephone the most times by Shaj. He had told his friends that the police officer showed his call records to Swapna and threatened that he would be listed accused in the case if he did not become a messenger for the police. Once the incident came to light, the police officer is said to have turned his back on Shaj. He then informed the lawyer of the same and sought legal support. However, Shaj did not confirm these incidents.

The only eyewitness to Shaj meeting the plice officer at Kochi, and getting directions to coerce Swapna to deny her statement before the Magistrate, was Shaj’s business partner Ibrahim, from Kozhikode.

Both Shaj and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar are caught in a trap after the details revealed by Shaj during the conversation to influence Swapna came in public light.

The name of the officer who met with Shaj is yet to be revealed. However, it is clear that Shaj and Ibrahim tried to influence Swapna and persuaded her to blackmail the CM and his family, after meeting this senior police official. Swapna had released a record revealing the same.