After four days of violent protests and police action, E P Jayarajan flies a white pigeon with an olive branch

A day after he pushed down two Youth Congress workers inside a flight, LDF convener E P Jayarajan seems to have transformed into a messenger of peace.

Here is what Jayarajan said after the LDF meeting held to discuss the political situation in Kerala on Tuesday. "There will not be provocation of any kind. There will not be violence of any kind. What's more, we have also decided to give out a call saying that no untoward incidents should happen in Kerala. It is the responsibility of the LDF to sustain peace in Kerala."

When he was told about the forcible entry of DYFI workers into the official residence of the Opposition Leader on Tuesday, he guffawed like he heard something stupid. "We will not attack anyone. We are not the kind of party that will cause harm to anyone." Jayarajan said.

He said that he had no idea of what happened at the official residence of the Opposition Leader. "I will enquire whether anyone had broken into the house," he said and added: "You can stage a protest but there is no need to break into the house."

Nonetheless, he said that the youth in Kerala would have been frustrated by the violent politics practised by Satheesan.

However, Jayarajan made it clear that the LDF had no intention of letting the three Youth Congress workers who had shouted slogans inside the flight lightly. They were already slapped with the attempt to murder charges. Now, after the LDF meeting, Jayarajan piled up more charges upon them.

He said one of them was involved in two attempts to murder cases in addition to 19 other cases. The two others are also involved in many criminal cases, Jayarajan said.

On June 13, after the in-flight incident, DYFI leaders threatened to block the KPCC president and the Opposition Leader, triggering fears of civil unrest. However, on Tuesday the LDF seems to have junked tit-for-tat street fights and instead opted for democratic means to counter the opposition.

The LDF convener said that mass contact programmes would be launched to counter the massive agitation mounted by the opposition demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in the gold smuggling case. Public meetings and rallies will be held in all districts from June 21.

He said the public rallies will be held for eight days; from June 21 to 23 and then from June 28 to 30 and the final phase will be on July 2 and 3. On certain days these public rallies will be held in two districts simultaneously. "We want to expose the mafia, quotation and terrorist activities of the opposition before the people," Jayarajan said.

The LDF's fightback will pivot around three political points. One, the opposition wants to stall the development plans of the Pinarayi ministry. Two, there is an unholy nexus between the Congress, Jamaat-e-Islami, SDPI and RSS. Three, the BJP is going all out to protect a female who had admitted that she had smuggled gold at least 20 times.