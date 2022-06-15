NIA probing human trafficking from Kerala in the guise of overseas job recruitment

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started probing the trafficking of young women from India to foreign countries in the guise of job recruitment. The NIA team investigating the case is collecting evidence on the case that was earlier registered with the Ernakulam South Police station.

The investigation agency has started to probe deeper as there was mention of possible IS links of the accused in the complaint.

Majeed (Gasali) from Taliparamba, living abroad, is alleged to be the kingpin of the human trafficking racket as per the statement given to the Police by a woman from Kochi, who had escaped from the trap and reached back home. The statement also says Ajumon, living at Shenoys Junction in Ernakulam, is the ‘recruiter’ from Kerala. The Police have received information that Majeed has ‘recruiters’ like Ajumon in other states also.

The gang had taken the complainant woman to Kuwait promising her the job of a babysitter with Rs 60,000 pay per month. The woman complained to the police that she was ‘sold’ to an overseas family for Rs 9.5 lakh on reaching Kuwait. The woman said, she realized the situation only when she was being forced to work continuously from early morning through midnight without any pay.

She informed the matter to her husband and family back home. When Ajumon and Majeed were contacted seeking to help her return home, they demanded Rs 3.5 lakh. They threatened that if the sum was not handed over, she would be sold to the IS camp in Syria, as per the complaint.

The NIA is investigating whether the same racket has trafficked other Indian women to the IS camp. The Police received information about the racket when three young women, who had fallen into their trap, were rescued with the help of Malayali associations in Kuwait and brought back home.

The NIA is trying to nab Majeed, alleged to be the chief culprit, with the help of the Indian Embassy.