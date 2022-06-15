Tavil maestro Karunamoorthy dies at 54

Kottayam: Karunamoorthy, 54, who popularised the percussion instrument 'Thavil', which is usually played in temples, on the world stage, died on Wednesday.

Karunamoorthy, who hailed from Chalapparambu, near Vaikkom, in Kerala's Kottayam district, breathed his last at 2.50 pm at a private hospital in Kochi, where he had been undergoing treatment for Pancreatitis.

He started learning the instrument at a very young age and was associated with renowned musicians like Steve Smith, Hakim Ludin, Zakir Hussain, Louis Banks, Carlos Santana, Rajesh Vaidya and Kadri Gopalnath.

He was also a 'Thavil' trainer at the Vaikkom Kshetra Kalapeedam.

Karunamoorthy is survived by wife Sreeletha Moorthy, son Anand Moorthy and daughter Athira Moorthy.

The body will be brought to his home in Vaikkom on Wednesday. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 2pm.