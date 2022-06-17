POCSO case: Seven years' jail for Kannur man for rape bid on student

Our Correspondent
Published: June 17, 2022 04:26 PM IST
Satheesh Kumar.

Taliparamba: A native of Taliparamba in Kannur district has been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for trying to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl who had come home for tuition. 

K P V Satheesh Kumar, 60, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 20,000. He was  the headmaster of the Government Higher Secondary School at Aroli. 

The incident happened on August 20, 2017, at the tuition centre, run at his home by Satheesh Kumar.

He tried to molest the girl near the tuition hall while she was returning home after tuition in the morning, stated the complaint.

Judge P Mujeeb Rahman of the Fast-Track Special Court for POCSO cases at Taliparamba pronounced the sentence.

 

