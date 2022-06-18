Agnipath scheme: Over 300 participate in protest march to Kerala Raj Bhavan

Thiruvananthapuram: Protests against the Centre's controversial 'Agnipath' military scheme reached Kerala on Saturday, with demonstrations being held in the State capital here and Kozhikode. Over 300 people participated in the protest march to Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Student unions also held protests in several districts.

In Kozhikode, military job aspirants marched to the railway station demanding a general entrance examination for joining the army. Those who took part in the march were candidates who passed the physical and medical exams held one-and-a-half-years-ago and waiting to appear for the written exam.

The protest was prompted by indications that the entrance test wouldn't be held before implementing the Agnipath scheme.

Around 3,000 aspirants from three Kerala districts are in line to write the exam. There are 5,000 prospective army candidates, selected from 1.5 lakh applications, in Kerala.

The protest march held to the Kozhikode railway station against the Centre's Agnipath scheme on Saturday, June 18, 2022. PHOTO: Manorama

Trains cancelled

Two more trains to and from Kerala were cancelled on Saturday in view of the protests against the scheme across India. They are: train No.17229 Secunderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express, scheduled to leave Secunderabad at 12.20 hrs on Saturday, and the Ernakulam-Patna Biweekly Express of June 20.

Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Secunderabad Sabari Express that left Thiruvananthapuram at 07.00 hrs on 16th June and scheduled to reach Secunderabad on Saturday has been partially cancelled between Charlapalli and Secunderabad, the Southern Railway announced.