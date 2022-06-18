Fort Kochi woman deposes to NIA on Kuwait-based human trafficking racket

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recorded the detailed statement of a Fort Kochi native who managed to escape from the clutches of human trafficking racket based in Kuwait.

Though an FIR was registered by the Ernakulam South police earlier based on the complaint of the woman, it did not invoke Section 370 of the IPC, the section that deals with human trafficking. This has come as an impediment before the NIA in taking up the case for investigation.

It is not yet clear why the police have excluded this section of the IPC from the FIR even after receiving a solid complaint and the victim's statement regarding human trafficking and slavery.

The two other women, who managed to escape from the clutches of the racket along with the complainant, have not filed a complaint with the police fearing retaliation from the mafia. They take solace in the fact that they somehow managed to escape from the hands of the mafia.

The human trafficking mafia has silenced these women by threatening them that only if they keep mum, other women languishing in their custody will be allowed to return to Kerala.

The relatives of the victims alleged that though all details about human trafficking were given to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, no steps were taken to ensure the release of the victims.

Investigators looking for a breakthrough



In another development, Ajumon, agent and aide of the 42-year-old prime accused Majeed, alias MK Gaasali, reportedly expressed his willingness to surrender before the inquiry team.



Ajumon used to bring women to Sharjah on visiting visas from Kerala after promising them jobs at day-care centres. He received a commission in return.

Ajumon said that Majeed lured women by promising them a salary up to Rs 60,000. He further said that he never knew that these women were used as slaves.

The investigating agencies are now hoping that more details on human trafficking can be elicited from Ajumon, who is aware of the operation of the racket.

Gaasali is on the run.