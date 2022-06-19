Anitha Pullayil shown the door after gate-crashing Loka Kerala Sabha venue

Thiruvananthapuram: A former Italy-based associate of controversial businessman Monson Mavunkal was ushered out of the venue of the Loka Kerala Sabha in the Kerala capital after she arrived there uninvited.

Anitha Pullayil, who is a suspect in the fake antiques case in which Monson has been booked, was spotted at the Legislative Assembly where the Sabha meeting was held on both days of the event — Friday and Saturday. She reportedly entered the venue bypassing security checks.

A non-resident Keralite based in Italy, Anitha was neither a delegate nor an invitee to the event. On Friday and Saturday, she had a leisurely stroll around the Assembly building and interacted with a number of participants. However, on Saturday, some media persons recognized Anitha and followed her. In order to evade them, Anitha entered the office room of the Sabha TV, the exclusive television channel of the Kerala Legislature.

Soon, there was a commotion in front of the Sabha TV office, which attracted the attention of the Watch and Ward staff, who asked the media persons to move away from the spot. Soon, the Watch and Ward escorted Anitha outside the Assembly building. Once outside the building, media approached Anitha again. However, she declined to speak.

Incidentally, Sabha organisers confirmed that Anitha was not included in the list of delegates. However, they refused to reveal the list. In fact, media persons had contacted NORKA (Department of Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs) for the delegates’ list on the inaugural day itself.

Speaker orders probe

At the same time, the Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh directed the Chief Marshal in charge of the security of the Assembly to conduct an inquiry into how Anitha reached the Sabha venue. A preliminary probe revealed that she had entered the Assembly premises along with the crew of a private television channel.

During the Sabha event, entry to the Assembly was allowed only to non-resident Keralite delegates, media persons, members of the Loka Kerala Sabha, special invitees and the organisers. All of them were issued passes. Moreover, students who took part in an open forum outside the building also carried passes. But, Anitha could visit the venue on two days without a pass.

Loka Kerala Sabha is a forum of non-resident Keralites. Its third edition concluded on Saturday.