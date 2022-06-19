54-year-old electrocuted in Palakkad, 3 nephews who set electric trap arrested

Our Correspondent
Published: June 19, 2022 08:53 PM IST

Palakkad: A man was electrocuted when he came into contact with an electric trap set up in a plot at Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad district on Saturday.

The deceased is Sahajan, 54, of Idupadikkal House at Kuruvattur in Sreekrishnapuram. His nephews  Idupadikkal Rajesh, 31, Pramod, 19, and Pravin, 25, were arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on his house premises around 6.30 pm. Though Sahajan was rushed to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, his life could not be saved.

Sahajan and brother lived in the same compound.

According to KM Binish, Circle Inspector of the Sreekrishnapuram Police Station, his death occurred due to the shock received from the trap laid by his nephews in order to catch street dogs. It was from the nearby electric post that the connection was extended to the cage.

Sahajan's body was cremated after the postmortem.  He is survived by wife Mini, son Vishnu, daughter Divya and son-in-law Suresh.

Recently,  two cops were electrocuted in Palakkad district when they came in touch with a live wire trap put up to catch wild boar.

