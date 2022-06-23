HC suspends life imprisonment slapped on Kottoor and Sephy in Abhaya case

Kerala High Court on Thursday suspended the life sentence imposed on Sister Sephy and Fr Thomas Kottoor, and granted them conditional bail. The CBI Special Court, on December 22, 2020, had found the two guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya, a 20-year-old novice at St Pius Convent, Kottayam, when her body was found in the well of the Convent on March 27, 1992.

The two have been asked to furnish a bail amount of Rs five lakh each and have been barred from travelling outside Kerala. It was on a plea submitted by the two convicts that the Division Bench of Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C. Jayachandran suspended the sentence and granted bail.

The High Court had admitted their appeal against the trial court conviction on January 19, 2021, a month after the CBI Trial Court sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Their appeal had said that the CBI Special Court trial was riddled with "grave illegalities and irregularities". It was also said that the conviction was based on the evidence of unreliable witnesses and the fiction they had thought up.

The CBI is yet to file a counter affidavit in the High Court. The sentences of both the convicts will remain suspended till their appeal is heard.

Senior counsel B Raman Pillai, appearing for Kottoor, submitted in the High Court that the trial court had sentenced him to life imprisonment without any evidence. He said the findings against Kottoor did not match with the original charges against him. Pillai also argued that the CBI court had failed to unequivocally decide whether Sr Abhaya's death was by homicide or suicide.

Sister Abhaya, Fr Kottoor, Sister Sephy.

The CBI trial court had charged Kottoor under three sections of the Indian Penal Code: 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 449 (house trespass). Sr Sephy was slapped with two: Sections 302 and 201.

The Special Court verdict convicting the two was a near surprise as crucial prosecution witnesses, at least nine of them, had turned hostile during the trial stage.

In fact, the Court had found merit in the testimony of a small-time thief. After the nightwatchman Challappa Das had died and Sanju P Mathew, who lives near the convent, turned hostile, thief Adaykka Raju was the only person who had seen Fr Thomas Kottoor enter the Convent the night Abhaya was found dead. In the court Raju stuck to his stand that he had seen two men walk stealthily into the Convent as he was trying to pull out the copper strips from the lightning conductor at the roof of the convent.

Further, the only evidence linking Kottoor to Abhaya's death was an indirect confession he is said to have made to Kalarcode Venugopalan, a rights activist and a serial litigant.

Kalarcode had told the court that Kottoor had confided to him in the Kottayam Bishop's House that he and Sr Sephy were like husband and wife. The defence had argued that Kottoor and Kalarcode were strangers to each other for Kottoor to confide an extremely private affair. What's more, the confession was made late, in 2008, 16 years after Abhaya's death. It was also pointed out that Kottoor's supposed confession was not included in the remand application by the CBI investigating officer.

Yet, it was Kalarcode's unverified testimony that the trial court judge had used to confirm Kottoor's and Sephy's alleged love affair.

Also, Dr Radhakrishnan, the doctor who did the autopsy, testified before the court that the injuries on Abhaya's body could have been caused either by hitting her with a blunt object or by Abhaya's head hitting a hard object inside the well as the body comes up on the upthrust.