Kerala Police hikes fees for services like mike licence, film shooting

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have announced a steep hike in the fees for utilizing their services and for obtaining various permissions. For instance, the mike licence from the police will now cost Rs 660 instead of the existing Rs 330. Similarly, political parties have to pay Rs 11,030 to make mike announcements across the state for five days in place of Rs 5,515. The fee for police clearance certificate also has been increased to Rs 610 from Rs 555.

In fact, there has been an overall hike of 10 per cent in service fees. The decision has been taken by the state government based on a recommendation of the police chief, Director General of Police Anil Kant, to increase non-tax revenue.

Film shooting fees

Meanwhile, the fee for conducting film shooting in police stations has been hiked from Rs 11,025 to 33,100. The amount to be paid for private and entertainment programmes too has gone up. For providing the services of station house officers for these events, the new fee is Rs 3,795 for every four hours during daytime and Rs 4,750 at night.

Other charges

The fee for conducting mike announcements in vehicles within a district will be Rs 1,110 instead of Rs 555. The charge for the services of police dog would be Rs 6,950 per day and for using wireless set Rs 2,315.

Service fees

In addition, the government has increased a number fees related to Fingerprint Bureau, Forensic Science Laboratory, documents regarding road accidents, transfer of ownership of vehicle to other states and employee verification certificate.

The charges paid by banks and the Postal Department to the police for providing escort too will be 1.85 per cent more.