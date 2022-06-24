LDF-backed Panchayat president attacked by CPM workers in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: Soumya Jobi, the president of Puramattam panchayat here was attacked by a mob led by CPM workers on Friday.

The incident happened at 12:45 pm when Soumya was returning to the office.

According to Manorama News, the mob repeatedly pulled Soumya's hair and attempted to tear her clothes.

The attack came shortly after a failed no-confidence vote called by the CPM workers to remove Soumya from the president's post.

Soumya, who won the election as an independent backed by the LDF, was to step down after a year according to a verbal contract she had with the party.

However, when it seemed that Soumya had no intention of vacating the post, the CPM workers turned hostile.

The attack was reportedly led by CPM panchayat members Sabu Behanan, Shiju P Kuruvila and local secretary Ajit Prasad.

A complaint has been lodged at the Koipuram station and the Puramattam president has been assigned police protection to thwart future attacks.

The other day, a vehicle belonging to the panchayat office was also vandalised.