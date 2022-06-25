Power to cost more in Kerala, new rates to be announced today

Thiruvananthapuram: Power tariff is all set to go up in Kerala. While the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has sought an average increase of 70 paise per unit, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) – which is the authorized body to determine the tariff in the state – is expected to approve a hike of only 15-50 paise.

The tariff which would be effective for the next one year would be announced by KSERC at 2.30 pm on Saturday. “The rates will not witness a steep hike. Only a moderate increase will be implemented,” said K Krishnankutty, Electricity Minister of the state.

Earlier, KSERC had said that power tariff for the next five years would be announced now. However, with Commission chairman Preman Dinaraj retiring from service in three weeks, the present hike would be effective only for one year.

The KSEB had demanded increase in tariff for domestic, high-tension (HT), extra high-tension (EHT) and commercial consumers. Meanwhile, the present slab system under which consumers are charged at higher rates for using more power would continue.