Large section in student, youth outfits drunkards: Kerala Excise minister

Our Correspondent
Published: June 26, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Minister M V Govindan said it was done on humanitarian grounds, after getting a favourable nod from the Law Department.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Excise Minister M V Govindan on Sunday said a large section in youth and student organisations in the State were "drunkards" and there was need to create awareness against alcohol consumption among youngsters.

Speaking at an event on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Govindan said creating awareness was one of the methods to fight abuse of drugs and alcohol and for that, student and youth organisations can be relied upon.

"However, I have noticed that a large section of students of the various youth organisations in the State are drunkards. Not in a small way, but in a big way," the Minister said.

RELATED ARTICLES

"To address the issue, we need to sincerely work towards creating awareness among the coming generations, that is "students in higher secondary, high schools and colleges, including professional institutions", he said.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout