Silence is the best answer, truth will prevail: Vijay Babu on FB

Kochi: Actor Vijay Babu, accused of raping a young actor, published a Facebook post on Monday responding to the allegations against him.

In a cryptic post, which seems to maintain his claim that the entire case is a ploy to taint his reputation, Babu posted a quote which read: 'SILENCE IS THE BEST ANSWER', and a description stating, he will not be provoked, no matter what happens.

He also said he won't be talking to the media, as directed by the court, and will fully cooperate with the ongoing probe. He concluded the post saying truth will prevail at the end.

This is his first post on Facebook since he came live exactly two months ago, on April 27, claiming to be the 'real victim' of a case that was filed against him on April 22 by a young actor alleging sexual harassment after being promised the lead role in Babu's next movie.

During his live, Babu said he will script 'a new chapter in #MeToo', before disclosing the identity of the survivor actor.

Vijay Babu's Facebook post.

Soon after, Babu fled the country, following which the investigating team had to issue a lookout notice and even cancel his passport.

Two cases were registered against Babu — one, for sexually harassing the young actress; and the other, for revealing the name of the victim, which is a crime.

Earlier on Monday, he was arrested and then granted bail in the case filed in April.

The bail was granted after he deposited Rs 5 lakh with two sureties on the condition that Babu should make himself available for interrogation from 9 am to 6 pm till July 3.

According to Manorama News, Babu will be taken to places mentioned by the complainant for gathering evidence soon.

The court, while granting him anticipatory bail, had warned Babu against defaming the complainant or her family members, especially through social media. He is currently barred from leaving Kerala.