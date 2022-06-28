2 KSEB engineers suspended for bike rider's death during repair works

Two Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employees have been suspended in connection with the death of a two-wheeler rider during repair works at Beypore here last week.

A 22-year-old had died after an old electricity post that was being removed broke and fell on his bike. The pillion rider had sustained injuries.

TG Teny, assistant engineer, Koorkkanchery and P Bineesh, sub-engineer, Beypore Electrical Division, were suspended on Tuesday.

In an enquiry, KSEB had found that the suspended officials had approved the bills submitted by the contractor even before the dismantling work was undertaken.

Earlier, the KSEB had blamed the contractor for not taking necessary precautions while removing the post, which resulted in the accident.