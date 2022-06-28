Man booked for rash driving 3 months after death

Mayyil (Kannur): The local police here have filed a charge sheet in the court against a man who had died three months ago. The charges filed against him are punishable with up to 6 months imprisonment, besides a fine.

Chengini Othayath C O Bhaskaran (54) died on March 8, in a road accident on Kavumchal Canal Road near here.

The charge sheet filed against him under IPC Section 279 says, he shall be punished with a fine for ‘riding in a rash, negligent manner leading to an accident and endangering human life.’

The family knew about the case only when they recently received the notice from the Taluk Legal Services Committee in the name of the deceased, asking to pay the fine at the Court in person or through the advocate.

As the charge sheet has been filed under Section 279, deceased Bhaskaran’s family, which includes 2 daughters and an elderly mother, may not even get the deserving insurance sum.

The tragic incident

Bhaskaran died after his bike fell into a canal without any retention fence. The tragic incident happened when Bhaskaran, who was running a shop at Kavumchal in Kolachery Panchayath, was returning on his two-wheeler from Kambil town after buying his supplies. He fell off into the canal as he was riding on the bridge across the Pazhassi canal near Pallipparambu Mukku area.

Police explanation

Mayyil Police Station House Officer T P Sumesh said that there is no lapse on the part of the police. The police have filed the charge sheet in the Court as per the usual procedure following the accidental death and have closed the investigation, he added.