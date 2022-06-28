Payyanur: Two activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were arrested by the police on Monday in connection with the case relating to the beheading of the Mahatma Gandhi statue and vandalising of the Congress block committee office at Payyanur in Kannur district.

The arrest was recorded after they surrendered at the Payyanur police station.

The arrested are T Amal, 23, and M V Akhil, 25, both members of the Payyanur North regional committee of the DYFI. Later, they were produced before the Magistrate Court and remanded in judicial custody.

Though a case had been registered against 15 persons earlier, no one was arrested till Sunday. The Congress had threatened a stir against the police laxity in arresting the suspects. It claimed the vandals were CPM workers, hence the delay in arresting them.

It was on the night of June 13 that the Congress office was attacked apparently in retaliation to the Youth Congress protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The miscreants destroyed furniture and windowpanes of the office apart from beheading the Gandhi statue.

DYFI is the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).