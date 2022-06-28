Former Kerala Finance Minister T Sivadasa Menon dies at 90

Kozhikode: Veteran CPM leader and former minister T Sivadasa Menon is no more. He was 90.

He was undergoing treatment at the Aster MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode.

Menon's mortal remains will be brought to his daughter's house at Manjeri in Malappuram district on Tuesday. The funeral will be held with state honours at 10.30 am on Wednesday.

The three-time legislator was a minister twice in the E K Nayanar-led Left Democratic Front Governments.

Menon represented the Malampuzha legislative constituency from 1987 to 2001.

He was the Minister for Electricity and Rural Development in the Nayanar Cabinet from 1987-91. He was the Chief Whip of the Opposition after the LDF lost the 1991 state polls. As the LDF returned to power in 1996, he served as the Finance Minister.

As the Excise Minister he transferred the ownership of toddy shops to cooperatives.

Menon's bid to become a Lok Sabha member failed as he lost his contest from the Palakkad seat.

He also served as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Born on June 14, 1932, Menon started his career as a teacher at KTM High School in Mannarkkad in Palakkad district. He later became the Head Master of the school.

His service to Kerala School Teachers' Association was noteworthy. In fact, it was his active participation in organizing the teachers for the Left-leaning association that led to his political career.

He was a member of CPM state committee.

He had also served as member of Kerala State Education Advisory Board, Calicut University Syndicate, general secretary of Kerala Private Teachers' Union and Malabar regional president of Kerala Private Teachers' Federation.

His wife Bhavani Amma passed away in 2003. His two children are T K Lakshmi Devi and Kalyanikutty.