Kerala CPM claims bomb hurled at AKG Centre in capital

The CPM state leadership has claimed that a bomb was hurled at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night.

Pointing to a mark on the side of the front gate of the Centre's hall, LDF Convener EP Jayarajan said, "a strong bomb was hurled".

From CCTV footage, a person on a scooter can be seen hurling something at the gate before fleeing the spot.



"It is a terror attack organised by the Congress," Jayarajan, who claims to have reached the Centre on being alerted about the attack, told mediapersons.

Senior CPM leader PK Sreemathi, who was reportedly upstairs claims to have heard a loud noise and saw smoke in front of the gate.

A Vijayaraghavan said an attack on the AKG Centre is provocative as the venue is "special for the CPM in Kerala".

'Not a security lapse'

"It cannot be termed a security lapse," said Minister Antony Raju from the scene. "This is a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace in Kerala," he added.