Off-road ambulance ready for medical emergencies on Sabarimala trek

Sabarimala: The off-road ambulance of the Travancore Devaswom Board had created history recently by saving the life of a pilgrim during the trek up to Sabarimala. During the last monthly pooja, a pilgrim who was trekking up Appachimedu had collapsed due to a cardiac ailment. The off-road ambulance could take him and rush to the hospital without any delay, thus helping save his life.

With the facility that was launched on an experimental basis proving to be successful, the off-road ambulance can now rush with patients in case of any medical emergency through the steep slope of the Neelimala path.

During the trek, many pilgrims usually develop uneasiness and cardiac problems while trekking up through the steep Neelimala and Appachimedu. A new, granite-laid pathway is being readied by avoiding steps completely and reducing the difficulty of the steep climb.

The renovation works are being carried out for 2.7 km from Pamba to Sannidhanam, at an outlay of Rs 11.75 crore under the Central Government’s pilgrim tourism project. The works of laying granite slabs from Marakkoottam to the top part of Appachimedu are complete. The remaining works are on in the 1.2 km stretch between Pamba and upper part of Appachimedu.

More than 100 years ago, steps were laid along the Neelimala - Appachimedu section of the trek using funds raised by the devotees in order to minimize the difficulty in the trek at this part.

Later, after acquiring forest land for the development of Sabarimala, the path was widened and concreted while retaining the steps laid earlier. At present, the granite slabs are being laid all along this pathway by completely removing the steps and the concrete way here. The pilgrims have restrictions to pass through this path as the works are in progress now.

The offroad ambulance can move easily from Marakkoottam to the top part of Appachimedu. Although a few pilgrim groups have raised complaints that the climb is more along the Neelimala path after the works, the Devaswom board maintains that the allegation is not right. The Board clarified that the pilgrims may find it difficult to walk through as the construction material has been heaped up along the way.