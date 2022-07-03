'Keralaganam' must be rendered in all official cultural events of State: Saji Cherian

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2022 10:50 PM IST
Culture Minister Saji Cherian

Kottayam: A Malayalam patriotic poem titled 'Keralaganam' penned by freedom fighter and poet Bodheswaran in 1938 will be sung as the opening song of all cultural events to be organised in the southern state, Culture Minister Saji Cherian said on Sunday.

The minister made the announcement at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Kerala State Film Development Corporation's multiplex theatre at Vaikom in the district.

Cherian said the 25-line poem beginning with "Jaya Jaya Komala Kerala Dharani" was declared as the cultural song of Kerala in 2014 but was never sung at any cultural events.

RELATED ARTICLES

"It has been 13 months since I became the Culture Minister. Despite participating in many cultural events, I have never heard this cultural song sung anywhere," the minister said and expressed happiness for singing the song for the first time at the stone laying ceremony at Vaikom.

Congratulating singers V Devanand and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for beautifully singing the song, Cherian said KSFDC Chairman Shaji N Karun has been directed to take steps to set the music for the song.

The minister also said Devanand and Vijayalakshmi will sing the song after composing music for the lyrics.

Keralaganam was sung at the first meeting of the Kerala Legislative Assembly after the formation of the state.

Then it was sung by All India Radio artistes Saradamani and Radhamani, known as Paravoor sisters.

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout