Kerala to witness heavy rainfall for 5 days, yellow alert in 11 districts today

Thiruvannathapuram: Kerala will continue to witness heavy rainfall for the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

A yellow alert has been issued in all districts, excluding Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta.

Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala till Wednesday.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places during the time period.

Monsoon covers entire country

Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire country six days before the normal date, as parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat received their first seasonal rains on Friday.

The Monsoon had set over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1.

However, the country has recorded a rainfall deficit of five per cent as on Saturday.

According to the forecast for July issued by the IMD, the rainfall average for the country as a whole is most likely to be normal at 94 per cent to 106 per cent of the LPA for the month. The LPA for July, based on the rainfall data from 1971-2020, is about 280.4 mm.

The weather office has forecast enhanced rainfall activity over Odisha, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa during the next five days, over central India on July 4 and 5, and over northwest India on July 5 and 6.

A cyclonic circulation has formed over Bangladesh and there were also signs of formation of a low pressure area over north Odisha, which could help boost monsoon rains in the region and parts of central India.