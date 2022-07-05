Palakkad: A case has been registered against three doctors with a private hospital at Yakkara, Palakkad, following the death of a newborn and later, the mother. Police have initiated action based on a complaint from the family that Aishwarya, aged 25, from Thathamangalam and her newborn baby died of medical negligence.

An expert committee will investigate and submit a report on the matter. The police will submit a request to this effect to the District Medical Officer. The committee will include DMO, paediatrician, gynaecologist,General Medicine Director, Government Pleader and Thrissur Medical Collegs's forensic surgeon. Further course of action will be decided on the basis of this report.

Aiswarya's husband M Ranjith (L) and mother Omana (R)

Meanwhile, Minister K Krishnankutty assured that necessary action will be taken against the authorities if found guilty.

The autopsy report, which says the newborn infant died owing to the cord entanglement around the neck, itself indicates medical negligence, the relatives of the deceased alleged.

The kin and the public gathered and protested in front of the hospital for more than 5 hours demanding the arrest of the doctors. On confirming the death of Aishwarya who was under treatment in the Critical Care Unit, the kin besieged the hospital.

Relatives and locals gather outside Palakkad hospital after the death of a newborn and mother here

The loud cries and wails let out by the relatives were heart-wrenching for the people who had gathered around.

Amid protests, Aishwarya’s mortal remains were shifted to the District Hospital. Her kin and the public who had gathered maintained that they would not withdraw and disperse until the doctors who caused the deaths due to medical negligence were arrested.

Grief stricken relatives of the mother who died during childbirth in Palakkad.

The Police said a case has been charged against the three doctors for causing death without the intention to kill. As the relatives were not ready to disperse until the Collector reached, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) visited, talked to the kin, and reassured them of action against those found to be guilty.

The dead body of the newborn, which was buried by the hospital staff immediately, was exhumed and sent for autopsy. The autopsy was carried out at the District Hospital after which it was found that the death was due to the cord entanglement around the neck. It was also discovered that the baby was taken out using the vacuum extraction method.

The kin alleged that Aishwarya’s uterus was removed without the consent of her relatives. They said they were approached for consent only after the procedure.