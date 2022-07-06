Firecracker ingredients found in explosive hurled at AKG Centre

Our Correspondent
Published: July 06, 2022 09:06 AM IST
Marks left behind by the low-intensity explosives hurled at AKG Centre

Thiruvananthapuram: The explosive material hurled at the AKG Centre, the CPM State Committee Office in Thiruvananthapuram, was of very low intensity. The forensic department found it to be similar to a firecracker.

Forensic experts have found potassium chlorite, nitrate and aluminium powder among the chemicals collected from the blast site for chemical analysis.

These materials are mostly used to make low-intensity explosives, they said.

The preliminary analysis was conducted at the Kerala State Forensic Science laboratory at Thiruvananthapuram.

The experts also said they did not find any material, such as Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), that could increase the intensity of the explosion, from the site.

Usually, a bomb is let off with the help of a detonator. However, in this case, the explosive substance was thrown into the premises.

The samples collected from the blast site have been handed over to the Forensic Science Lab Director for a detailed analysis, through the Court, on Tuesday.

The final report is expected to be submitted to the Court in a week.

