HRDS expels Swapna Suresh

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2022 09:45 AM IST Updated: July 06, 2022 09:54 AM IST
Swapna Suresh

Palakkad: Swapna Suresh, the key accused in a sensational smuggling case with political links, has been expelled by her employer, an NGO called the HRDS India.

The HRDS office in Palakkad was of late the site of Swapna's media interactions. She had claimed the employer was very hospitable to let the swarm of media personnel arrive at its premises to get her responses over various developments in the case that has rocked Kerala politics.

Last weekend she had shifted to Kochi after vacating her residence in Palakkad. The change has been made as it is convenient to attend court proceedings and meet police formalities which frequently crop up with regard to the cases against her.

RELATED ARTICLES

She has been allegedly receiving death threats ever since she was arrested two years ago after the Customs busted a gold smuggling bid.

Recently, HRDS secretary Aji Krishnan had said it is the organisation’s responsibility to protect Swapna as a victim.

He had also confirmed its Sangh Parivar links.

It was alleged HRDS was behind Swapna’s recent moves, especially the filing of a secret statement before the Magistrate as per Section 164 and the drafting of a new lawyer.

 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout