HRDS expels Swapna Suresh

Palakkad: Swapna Suresh, the key accused in a sensational smuggling case with political links, has been expelled by her employer, an NGO called the HRDS India.

The HRDS office in Palakkad was of late the site of Swapna's media interactions. She had claimed the employer was very hospitable to let the swarm of media personnel arrive at its premises to get her responses over various developments in the case that has rocked Kerala politics.

Last weekend she had shifted to Kochi after vacating her residence in Palakkad. The change has been made as it is convenient to attend court proceedings and meet police formalities which frequently crop up with regard to the cases against her.

She has been allegedly receiving death threats ever since she was arrested two years ago after the Customs busted a gold smuggling bid.

Recently, HRDS secretary Aji Krishnan had said it is the organisation’s responsibility to protect Swapna as a victim.

He had also confirmed its Sangh Parivar links.

It was alleged HRDS was behind Swapna’s recent moves, especially the filing of a secret statement before the Magistrate as per Section 164 and the drafting of a new lawyer.