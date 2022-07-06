Palakkad: The private hospital here where a newborn and mother died a few days ago has been accused of medical negligence in yet another case.

A specially-abled young woman, who was being prepped for a leg surgery at Thankam Hospital in Palakkad, died here after being given anaesthesia on Tuesday night.

Karthika, 27, the daughter of Haridasan from Kongad in Plaparambil, Cherai was admitted to the hospital on July 2. The surgery on one leg was to be held on Tuesday and the second leg's operation was to be held a month later.

Relatives allege that Karthika's health condition worsened after being subjected to anaesthesia. She died at 9pm on Tuesday.

Relatives accused the doctors of medical negligence and the delay in informing the concerned parties about the death. They protested in front of the hospital.

The Town Police later arrived at the hospital premises to move the body to the mortuary.

Karthika's relatives have filed a complaint against the hospital authorities with the police.

Karthika was an employee of Sreekrishnapuram Kulukiyaadu Cooperative Bank. She was unmarried.

The autopsy will be conducted at the Palakkad District Hospital.

A woman hailing from Thathamangalam was admitted to the hospital in Yakkara a few days ago after complaining of labour pain and the new-born died soon after the birth.The woman died on Monday leading to protests by her kin alleging medical negligence on the part of the doctors who treated her. Three doctors were subsequently booked by the police.