Inverter batteries stolen from college: SFI, KSU leaders held in Malappuram

Our Correspondent
Published: July 07, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Malappuram: The Malappuram police have arrested seven people, including SFI and KSU office-bearers, in connection with the theft of 11 inverter batteries from the government college here.

SFI college unit secretary Victor Johnson, KSU unit president Athif Rahman, and SFI workers Adarsh Ravi, Neeraj Lal and Abhishek, and students Shalin Sasidharan and Jibin were arrested. While Victor Johnson is a native of Thalassery, Atif Rahman is from Areekode.

The theft was reported from the departments of Islamic History, Urdu, and Chemistry. The robbery was committed on June 27 and 30, and July 2, according to the police. Eleven inverter batteries, worth nearly Rs 1 lakh, were stolen. Of these, six were in working condition. The five malfunctioning inverter batteries were stolen first. Later, the remaining ones were also stolen.

The robbery came to light during an internal audit conducted by the college. Subsequently, the principal lodged a complaint with the police.

The stolen goods were recovered from the scrap shops at Munduparambu and Kavungal. The accused were remanded by the Manjeri court.

SFI workers expelled

The SFI Malappuram area committee has said that Victor Johnson, Adarsh Ravi, Neeraj Lal, and Abhishek have been expelled from the primary membership of the SFI over their involvement in the anti-social activities at the government college recently.

