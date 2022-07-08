Police widen probe into blast that killed two scrap collectors in Kannur

Kannur: The police have intensified the probe into the bomb blast that killed two scrap collectors at Kasimukku in Mattannur, Kannur district recently. The victims were Fazal Haq (52) and his son Shaheedul Islam (24), belonging to Assam.

Haq and Islam lived at a rented house in Mattannur. The bomb went off at the house while they were sorting the waste materials, said the police. “The duo apparently tried to pry open the steel bomb, causing the explosion,” said a police officer.

“The bomb squad will carry out an inspection at the spot. We have to check whether there are more explosive items among the scrap the two Assam natives had collected,” he added.

“Meanwhile, we will investigate how the duo came into possession of the bomb,” the officer said.