CBI's turn to question Swapna Suresh over Life Mission graft

Kochi: Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the diplomatic baggage channel gold smuggling case, is set for another round of interrogation. This time, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths will be quizzing her over Kerala Government's Life Mission housing project which had come under graft allegations.

The questioning will be held on Monday. The CBI seeks more explanations on her recent statements.

The Life Mission commission deal and dollar smuggling incident came to light while the central agencies were investigating the gold case. Though the Crime Branch has been probing the corruption in the project, there was no major progress. The CBI is investigating the violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Rs 18.50 crore was reported to be raised through the UAE consulate for the Life Mission Vadakkanchery project. When Rs 14.50 crore of this was used for building construction, the rest of the amount was shared as ‘commission’.

As per the first statement by Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith, both accused in the case, former UAE Consul General Jamal Hussain Al Sabi, who is already under the shadow of suspicion in the gold smuggling case, was the mediator in the commission deal.

The case is that Santhosh Eppan, the MD of the contract company named Unitac, which had received the tender for the construction of the Vadakkanchery Life Mission project, divided and distributed the commission.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Sarith again on Friday. The ED interrogation was also in the context of Swapna’s latest revelations.