Kerala minister Bindu hands over gold bangle for kidney patient's treatment

Irinjalakuda: In a kind gesture, Kerala Minister for Higher Education R Bindu handed over her gold bangle for the treatment of a kidney patient.

The minister was participating in a meeting of the committee formed to raise funds for the kidney transplant surgery of Karuvannur native Vivek. Moved by the youth’s plight, the minister handed over the bangle to the committee members without any second thought about the value or price of the gold ornament.

The onlookers at the Moorkanad Grameena Vayanasala too were stunned by the unexpected gesture. But the minister left the meeting without waiting for any words of thank you or gratitude.

The minister was left teary-eyed on stage as she listened to the plight of Vivek, who was suffering from kidney failure and surgery was the only option to save his life. She handed over the bangle to the committee members P K Manumohan, Naseema Kunjumon and Saji Erattuparambil.

The minister also spoke to the patient's brother Vishnu, and wished a speedy recovery for Vivek.